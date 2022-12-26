Travelwings Showered Love To Their Filipino Customers With Free Movie & Flight Tickets

Travelwings began the celebrations for this holiday season with a splash. Bringing together their most valued customers from the Filipino community, they hosted a gala night on the 20th of December at Vox Cinemas, followed by the screening of ‘Avatar-The Way of Water’ and also some fun activities and giveaways. The event was attended by some of the most beloved Filipino influencers and celebs apart from the top brass of Satguru holidays. The host of the event were also present including the CEO of Travelwings, Mr Albert Fernando.

The idea behind hosting an event like this was to nurture the brands close relationship with the Filipino community. “Travelwings have always had a close relationship with the Filipino Community since the very beginning. As we went on to grow across 32 countries globally, we were fortunate to keep on serving the Filipino community throughout our journey. Now we feel it is important for us to say thank you. This is why we decided to celebrate the holiday season with all of our Filipino patrons under one roof. We hope to continue hosting many more such events in the future.”, says Mr. Fernando.

The event started an hour before the screening of the movie where the guests participated in activities such as spin & win and raffles. The prizes of these activities included a Dubai to Manila free round trip flight on Phillipine Airlines (won by Ms Judy San Gabriel), a Desert Safari for 2 (won by Ms Cristine Mariano) and goodie bags with footballs, discount vouchers, chocolates and more. Travelwings hosted the event in partnership with Vox Cinemas and Phillipine Airlines.

Emcee of the event, Gilmore Ej Alia said, “The event was received amazingly by our Filipino patrons. People loved the movie and were delighted by the lucky draw with amazing prizes and cool surprises. I got a chance to address the guests at the start of the event alongside our CEO and it was a wonderful experience. All in all it was a memorable night of fun and revelry!”

Travelwings is a rapidly growing, technologically innovative travel company catering to consumers directly in 32+ emerging markets across the globe. Headquartered in Dubai, it is part of the Satguru Travel Group which has been in the business for the last 25 years. The company is driven by the vision of offering travelers a wholesome holiday experience including competitive flight prices, 24X7 customer service, and tailored vacation packages.

To know more visit: https://www.travelwings.com/za/en