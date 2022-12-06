Elite runners ready to line up for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will once again welcome some of the biggest names in long-distance running after the first elite athletes were revealed for the 2022 edition, set to take place on the roads of the UAE capital on December 17.

Kenya’s Daniel Kibet, winner of the 2019 Istanbul Marathon and second-place finisher at this year’s Milan Marathon, has confirmed his place on the start line for the fourth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in less than a month. He will be joined by compatriot Dickson Chumba, who has won two of the World Marathon Majors (Tokyo in 2014 and 2018, and Chicago in 2015).

Meanwhile, the women’s race will feature 2015 Marathon World Champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Mare Dibaba, from Ethiopia, alongside Angela Tanui, from Kenya, who won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2021 and finished fourth and second respectively in the 2022 Tokyo Marathon and 2019 Vienna Marathon.

The first elite athlete reveal comes with a record 20,000 runners expected to line up for this year’s event, which includes a captivating new route for the full 42.2km race; marathon relay (two runners completing 21.1km each); 10km; 5km and 2.5km runs. The event starts in front of ADNOC Headquarters, and the runners in the various distances will pass a host of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Since its inception, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has attracted interest from the world’s elite marathon runners who view our event as a great way to finish their season and begin preparations for next year. The calibre of elites for this year’s race speaks volumes of how quickly Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi ADNOC Marathon have earned a reputation on the world’s long-distance running map.

“Attracting more than 20,000 participants is clear evidence of the event’s distinguished position in the community and its ability to enhance collective efforts and encourage healthy and active lifestyles. The participation is still open across all distances and accessible to participants of all abilities. Therefore, we encourage everyone to register and join us on December 17th. The 2.5 km race, named “Run Together”, provides an opportunity for people of determination to participate and compete alongside other participants.”

Meanwhile, race organisers have also revealed an exciting new medal design for finishers of the various race distances this year.

The unique medal has been conceptualised to incorporate the expected record number of participants due to take part in this year’s marathon. It has an altogether different feel to past editions – with a slick bronze cover – making it stand out from the crowd.

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Village will be open from December 13-17, and will include entertainment for all the family.

Registration for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 and its accompanying race distances remain open via the official website: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com. Prices start from as little as Dh50.