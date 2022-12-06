Brand new Taylor Swift wax figure revealed at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai announces that a wax figure of country music star turned pop queen Taylor Swift is the latest figure to join its incredible line-up of famous personalities. This marks the first international addition to the hugely popular attraction since it opened on Bluewaters in October of last year.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful recording artists of her generation and recognised as an inspiration to young women all over the world. Her like-for-like figure, donned in a brand-new look, makes its appearance in the Dubai incarnation of the world-famous attraction, which already features an array of impressive wax figures – royalty, global leaders, VIPs from stage and screen, regional stars and sporting giants included.

Taylor Swift’s handcrafted figure has been styled to reflect the romantic, nostalgia-tinged aesthetic she debuted with folklore, her critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning eighth studio album. Taking direct inspiration from the Stella McCartney look that she went on to showcase at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2020, Taylor Swift’s wax figure sports understatedly glamorous make up, with her hair in natural waves framing her face.

An effortlessly sophisticated outfit consisting of a long-sleeved, subtly shimmering plum-coloured turtle neck top and fitted, high-waisted trousers accessorised with black strappy heels and a simple gold bracelet complete the elegant ensemble. Adding a fitting sense of music royalty extravagance to her get-up, Taylor Swift’s figure holds an authentic, hand crafted Gibson Acoustic guitar.

The arrival of Taylor Swift’s wax figure at the must-visit attraction gives ‘Swifties’ the chance to snap selfies and shimmy up to a remarkably lifelike replica of their hero singer-songwriter. It also ties in with an exciting upgrade to the A-List Music Party Room, one of seven interactive themed zones within the attraction.

Ensuring that the atmosphere delivers on its promise to give visitors a ‘party to end all party’s’ experience, the popular dance floor feature has also been enhanced with all-new interactive projections, allowing fans to throw shapes and show off their moves like never before.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai comments, “At Madame Tussauds we are committed to enhancing the customer experience and making sure that they always feel impressed and amazed by our show stopping attraction. With the brand-new Taylor Swift wax figure, coupled with our new interactive A List Music Party Room, guests can now feel the fame even more when they next step inside Madame Tussauds Dubai.”

Madame Tussauds Dubai is open seven days a week and tickets can be purchased at the attraction or on the official website (https://www.madametussauds. com/dubai/) Adults (11+) AED135, Children (3-11) AED110, Under 3s- free of charge).