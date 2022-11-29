West Zone celebrates 17th anniversary in line with UAE’s 51st National Day

West Zone, one of the UAE’s leading supermarket chain in the country, joins in the celebrations of the UAE’s 51st National Day with an extra special occasion – as they too will mark their 17th anniversary this year!

From its humble beginnings as one supermarket in Dubai back in 2005, West Zone’s reach has expanded far and wide to over 135+ stores today all over the country.

Mr. Naresh Bhawnani, Chairman and Founder of West Zone Group, states that their growth over the years is a testament to the UAE’s solid support for entrepreneurial development, which has since helped West Zone deliver goods, products, and services from all over the world to its shelves for all residents to enjoy.

“We enjoin the UAE’s 10-million-strong community in celebrations of the 51st National Day. This country has given so much support and good tidings for its residents to live and thrive for the past 51 years,” said Mr. Bhawnani.

“We, at West Zone Group, are proud to be celebrating our 17th anniversary coinciding with the UAE’s National Day this December 2. We are very proud to be part of the UAE’s ongoing success across all of its endeavors – particularly for its active participation in promoting trade and economic development as it acts as the Middle East’s trading hub to the world. We assure that will continue to support the UAE’s vision in order to stimulate further economic growth in the years to come,” he added.

In line with the twin celebrations, West Zone has offered over 250 products with huge discounts until December 4. So be sure to visit your nearest West Zone Supermarket to grab your grocery needs in time for the 51st National Day celebrations!

Be sure to check out West Zone Supermarket’s latest promos at the official social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westzonesupermarket/