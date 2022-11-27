Wescott Hotel: UAE’s newest staycation destination at the heart of Dubai

If you’re planning to rest and relax for the upcoming 51st National Day celebrations or even during the holidays this December, a brand-new hotel in Dubai will be one of your best bets in enjoying the UAE during its peak winter season.

Wescott Hotel, has officially opened its doors at the Al Ghubaiba area – a walking distance from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Bus Station which is a hub for many travellers going to and from UAE’s seven emirates. This makes it very convenient for local travelers to go in and out of Dubai without having to travel far from whichever emirate they came from.

Filipinos will definitely enjoy the staycation vibes they need to get out of their busy 9-5 schedules with four room classifications having two distinct view options – cityscape or a waterfront view. In addition, they also have several amenities available for those who will be staying within the hotel including a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, and a spa to help ease tension from your mind and body.

For those who love a good night out, you no longer have to go and bar hop at other areas because Wescott has its very own local Shooterz bar. Tourists and residents alike will also enjoy the delectable dining experience at the Fat Frogs sports bar, which is available for a variety of functions including parties, celebrations, and even business gatherings.

Wescott’s opening promo in time for the UAE’s 51st National Holiday includes a two-night stay with full board plus a bonus of 1 beverage and 1 starter for only AED799 for two persons.

There’s only a limited number of rooms left for you to book – so be sure to contact Wescott Hotels at +971 4 3929 3200 or +971 54 999 3137 to reserve your room today.

You may also look up their Superior, Premier, and Deluxe rooms on their website, wescotthotels.com.