NOW AVAILABLE: Enjoy your tasty sweet Muhlach Ensaymada treats exclusively at West Zone!

The irresistible sweet taste of the Ensaymada has truly captured the hearts of many Filipinos. And now, West Zone Supermarkets proves that it truly is the ‘Tindahan’ of choice of OFWs as it exclusively launched the famous ‘Muhlach Ensaymada’ here in the UAE!

West Zone brings to the UAE the “World Famous Homemade Ensaymada” of Muhlach that Filipinos have indeed been waiting for, with not just one – but four exciting flavors to choose from!

Cheese. Each bite of this classic Muhlach Ensaymada will have the cheese melting in your mouth with cheesy, creamy goodness.

Ube. A Filipino favorite for desserts, the purple sweet ‘ube’ amplifies the sweetness of the Muhlach Ensaymada with that delicious Pinoy twist.

Yema. xPinoy kids and kids at heart will definitely have fond memories of their childhood with the triangular ‘yema’ candy – and Muhlach Ensaymada takes that iconic flavor to cover their ensaymada with an extra sweet milky taste!

Macapuno. Craving for coconuts? This special Muhlach Ensaymada flavor envelops the deliciousness of the Philippines’ best coconuts within each bite of this tasty treat.

The best way to enjoy your Muhlach Ensaymada is to reheat it before serving – this will make the bread extra fluffy and heighten the taste of its ingredients as if it was freshly cooked right out of the oven!

So be sure to visit your nearest West Zone today together with your friends so you can all enjoy this authentic Muhlach Ensaymada that you will surely enjoy up to the last bite!

