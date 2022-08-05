Enjoy sweet Durian ice cream and sticky rice with variety of flavors at WEMART for only AED 15.9

Filipinos who crave for Durian will soon enjoy a plethora of flavors available at their nearest WEMART supermarket!

WEMART currently offers 6 different kinds of durian desserts and snacks. And the best part? They’re currently on sale so that more Filipinos and UAE residents can enjoy them!

Each DUU Durian Stick ice cream only costs AED 15.9! Here are the flavors: Pure 100% Durian, Dark Chocolate and Almond Durian, Peanut butter and Sea Salt on Durian, Goji Berry and Gingko on Durian, and Young Coconut and Pandan on Durian.

In addition, shoppers can also get a taste of the DARUN Sticky Rice with Durian in Coconut Milk for only AED 15.9 too!

Meanwhile, those who love the taste of sweet mangoes will definitely enjoy DEES 100% Mango Stick for their dessert.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai