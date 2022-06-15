Big Ticket announces The Fantastic 15 Million for June 2022

Enter the Big Ticket Fantastic 15 Million raffle draw for a chance to win the cash prize of a lifetime!

Throughout the month of June, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming Big Ticket live draw will have the chance to win AED 15 Million. Set to take place on 3rd July, the Big Ticket live draw will begin at 7:30 pm GST and see the grand prize winner take home this lifechanging amount. A second prize amount of AED 1 Million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000. Everyone is invited to tune into the live draw by logging onto Big Ticket’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Customers who purchase cash prize tickets within the weekly promotion dates, will be entered into an electronic draw and have the chance to walk away with AED 250,000 every week. The cost of one Big Ticket is AED 500 – with an offer of buy 2 and get 1 free.

In addition to the huge, guaranteed cash prizes in June, customers can also purchase Dream Car tickets and stand a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Ghibli or the magnificent BMW X5. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 – with an offer of buy 2 and get 1 free.

Those who dream of the chance to become the UAE’s next millionaire can now purchase their tickets on the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow the Big Ticket social media platforms.

IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 250,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th June & Draw Date – 9th June (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 9th– 15th June & Draw Date – 16th June (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 16th – 22nd June & Draw Date 23rd June (Thursday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th June & Draw Date 1st July (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

