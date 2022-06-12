Live your sun-kissed stories with PANDORA’s Summer 2022 collections

Let’s embark on an adventure this Summer 2022!

Pandora embraces the essence of summer with new designs inspired by sun-kissed vacations and seaside escapades.

Pandora’s new releases give collectible images of the very best of summer’s sights and sounds.

Embrace a sunny disposition in life everywhere you go with tropical fruit and rainforest charms, marine and desert emblems, and intricate pieces that recreate the sensation of listening to ocean waves and exploring beneath palm trees.

Blending with surroundings. Pandora’s new chameleon-inspired charm changes colour depending on temperature.

Vivid visuals. A new parrot charm shines with a spectrum of vibrant colour, created using a basse-taille enamelling technique.

Forever blue. New ocean-inspired charms feature vibrant Murano glass details.

Pandora’s charms may be worn as unique gifts on new woven leather bracelets and bestselling solid sterling silver charm holders.

Each vivid new design is created to express your own summer tale, so every day, build your own wearable version of paradise in a Pandora style.