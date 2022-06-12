TFT Reach

Live your sun-kissed stories with PANDORA’s Summer 2022 collections

Let’s embark on an adventure this Summer 2022!

Pandora embraces the essence of summer with new designs inspired by sun-kissed vacations and seaside escapades.

Pandora’s new releases give collectible images of the very best of summer’s sights and sounds.

Embrace a sunny disposition in life everywhere you go with tropical fruit and rainforest charms, marine and desert emblems, and intricate pieces that recreate the sensation of listening to ocean waves and exploring beneath palm trees.

Pandora Colour changing Chameleon Dangle Charm AED 245
Pandora Colour-changing Chameleon Dangle Charm AED 245

Blending with surroundings. Pandora’s new chameleon-inspired charm changes colour depending on temperature.

Pandora Jungle Paradise Parrot Dangle Charm AED 195
Pandora Jungle Paradise Parrot Dangle Charm AED 195

Vivid visuals. A new parrot charm shines with a spectrum of vibrant colour, created using a basse-taille enamelling technique.

Pandora Summer 2022 June 2

Forever blue. New ocean-inspired charms feature vibrant Murano glass details.

Pandora Fish Sea Turtle Conch Triple Dangle Charm AED 295
Pandora Fish, Sea Turtle & Conch Triple Dangle Charm AED 295

Pandora’s charms may be worn as unique gifts on new woven leather bracelets and bestselling solid sterling silver charm holders.

Pandora Lemon Slice Sparkling Fruit Dangle Charm AED 225
Pandora Lemon Slice Sparkling Fruit Dangle Charm AED 225
Pandora Seeded Strawberry Fruit Charm AED 195
Pandora Seeded Strawberry Fruit Charm AED 195
Pandora Opalescent Ocean Blue Charm AED 195
Pandora Opalescent Ocean Blue Charm AED 195
Pandora Murano Glass Pink Sea Turtle Dangle Charm AED 245
Pandora Murano Glass Pink Sea Turtle Dangle Charm AED 245
Pandora Murano Glass Cute Octopus Dangle Charm AED 245
Pandora Murano Glass Cute Octopus Dangle Charm AED 245
Pandora Moments Braided Leather T bar Bracelet AED 245
Pandora Moments Braided Leather T-bar Bracelet AED 245
Pandora Asymmetrical Cherry Fruit Dangle Charm AED 225
Pandora Asymmetrical Cherry Fruit Dangle Charm AED 225

Each vivid new design is created to express your own summer tale, so every day, build your own wearable version of paradise in a Pandora style.

 

