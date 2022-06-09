Fly from Dubai to Philippines for AED2 base fare with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ campaign

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, announces the launch of its ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ promo where UAE residents and tourists can enjoy an AED 2 one-way base fare to the Philippines!

Passengers can book flights for as low as AED 2 from June 10 to 12, with travel dates between February 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023.

Coinciding with the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day celebrations, Cebu Pacific gives back to all travellers with its ultra-affordable fares, especially to OFWs who wish to reunite with their loved ones.

Cebu Pacific’s ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ campaign comes from the combined words “Come Back” and “Bakasyon” (the Filipino term for vacation).

Coming at the perfect time as the Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, this campaign presents a timely opportunity for the Philippines’ modern-day heroes to book their tickets early on for the next year’s vacation plans.

“Time and time again, we have always strived to keep our customers at the heart of our business. We remain committed to keeping enabling everyone to move forward together from the challenges of the recent years and remain hopeful that skies will continue to clear, so they can rekindle their love for travel and enjoy the freedom that this experience brings,” says Candice Iyog, VP for Marketing and Customer Experience.

As Cebu Pacific ramps up more flights from Dubai to Manila, overseas Filipino travellers will find it easy to plan their vacation across several local destinations in the Philippines with family and friends.

They can also maximize their vacation time by flying to 33 amazing domestic destinations in the Philippines, thanks to the airlines’ widest domestic network and trademark low fares.

The ease in restrictions also applies to tourists who would like to enjoy their dream vacation to the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other vibrant destinations, without having to worry about possible hassles when coming back to the UAE.

Starting July 3, travellers will soon enjoy increased flights from Dubai to Manila with twice-daily flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing its total to 10 times a week.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.