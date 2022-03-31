TFT Reach

Enjoy convenient luxury shopping at your fingertips with eliteUSA

Staff Report 7 hours ago

The age of social media has provided Filipinos around the world with the convenience of ordering anything they wish at the touch of their fingertips.

Nowadays, even luxury shopping is made possible through eliteUSA – a trusted luxury shopping platform established in 2012 by its founder and CEO Ella Abdul. Ella conceptualized eliteUSA with her vision to bring luxury goods from the global market closer to GCC residents.

“EliteUSA is a luxury personal shopping service. eliteUSA provides clients with anything they wish or are looking for within the luxury market. Additionally, eliteUSA promotes the most wanted items and trends within the fashion industry, as presented across our social media handles,” read a statement from the company.

Quality service assured

EliteUSA delivers on its promise of providing the trendiest, top quality products with five crucial elements in mind including fast service, quick response, checking different markets, product inspection, and unique packaging.

What’s even better is that through the years, eliteUSA has already developed its very own app after two rigorous years of testing and futureproofing. The app, which is available through the Apple app store and the Google Play Store, enables users to shop for their preferred products and pay via the app. They can likewise chat with a personal stylist from eliteUSA and check the status of their orders to monitor its whereabouts.

“With Covid and time, the behavior of shoppers has changed. eliteUSA provides a virtual, online personal shopping concierge. As opposed to shopping in-person, shopping online has become the new normal. In regards to luxury shopping, online is the future. eliteUSA sees the expansion toward online shopping first-hand given we have more and more orders coming in,” read the statement from the company.

Connect with eliteUSA through its Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/eliteusa/

