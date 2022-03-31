Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C Celebrates 50 Years of Service, Five Generations, Hundreds of Millions of Transactions and Over a Trillion Dirhams in Business Volume

Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has celebrated its Golden Jubilee and 50 years of excellence with the reveal of a new logo.

At a special celebratory event hosted at the Armani Hotel on March 28th, Al Fardan Exchange’s new brand identity was unveiled in the presence of distinguished partners, employees, friends, and family.

After some networking and entertainment, the family heritage and the countdown to the reveal of the new brand identity, were displayed on Burj Khalifa, witnessed by members of the family, business partners and employees.

As the firm marks its 50 years of operation and valued contribution to the development of the UAE, Al Fardan has come a long way since its founding. Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954, from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to today’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services.

A truly global operation that has spanned five generations, to date, Al Fardan Exchange has recorded hundreds of millions of transactions and more than more than a trillion dirhams in total business volume.

With a constant eye on innovation, Al Fardan Exchange works with an array of local and global strategic partners to add value and convenience to its customers. Recent tie-ups include the provision of ultra-safe enterprise blockchain solutions, as well as increased account protection and enhanced security.

Continuing to pioneer in the online space, its new Al Fardan Exchange super app ‘ALFAPAY’ was created as the perfect cross-border money transfer companion which was also launched during the event. In addition to sending money anytime anywhere using the extensive network of over 150 correspondent banks and agents, paying your bills (domestic and international), topping up your local or international phone airtime, or loading funds on your prepaid cards, the app will continue to deliver value-added services to its users in the future.

Mr. Fardan Al Fardan Chairman of Al Fardan Group, commented: “I never imagined that one day, one of the companies that my father Mr. Hassan Ibrahim Al Fardan and my uncle Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Al Fardan founded would be celebrating 50 years of excellence and achievements. It is an honour to be heading this dynamic Group alongside my family, one that continues to make a real difference in the lives of so many. We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to do all we can to support the UAE’s journey during the previous 50 years of the nation’s growth and development – it really is a proud moment for my family.

On behalf of the Al Fardan family, I would like to express my gratitude first and foremost to our visionary leadership who have always given us the means to flourish as a business and as a nation, and to everyone who has supported us, I would ask you all to join us in celebrating the future together.”

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., said: “We are so proud to be celebrating our Golden Jubilee of operations, and, as we mark this significant milestone, it provides the perfect opportunity to build on all we have achieved so far and look into the future at our next 50 years. I am pleased to present our new logo – which was created to transition from the firm’s proud heritage into a modern era. We believe that our new vision, mission, strategy and brand identity will position us well for the next 50 years and beyond

“In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s imperative that we are constantly looking at how we can improve and provide even greater flexibility, innovation and convenience to our loyal customers, and we believe that the new super app complements this ethos perfectly.”

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com