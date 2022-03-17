Lucky expat bags AED 300,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly draw

Mr. Shamseer Purakkal wins AED 300,000 with Big Ticket!!

For Mr. Shamseer Purakkal, the 17th of March was just another day at work, until he received a call from Big Ticket host, Bouchra, informing him that he had won the weekly draw with Big Ticket.

Mr. Shamseer watches the Big Ticket Live draw regularly and instantly recognized Bouchra’s voice and was overjoyed.

Mr. Shamseer said, “2022 is a very lucky year for me. My wife and I discovered one month ago that we are expecting our first child, and now one month later, we have won AED 300,000.”

“I chose a ticket with two 7s because the number 7 has always been lucky for me. Thanks to my luck and to Big Ticket, I now have AED 300,000. This money will be split with my colleagues who shared the ticket with me. With my share of this money, I’ll be able to go to London to pursue my MBA, something I’ve been dreaming about for years. Everyone reading this should keep trying their luck with Big Ticket, as I know I will. Big Ticket gives everyone a fair shot at winning cash prizes.” He later added.

Mr. Shamseer bought his winning ticket on 14th March and will also stand a chance of winning the Fantastic AED 15 Million, AED 1 Million second prize and 3 other life changing cash prizes during the live draw on 3rd April.

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 3: 17th – 24th March & Draw Date 25th March (Friday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st March & Draw Date 1st April (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.