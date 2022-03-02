Rove City Walk Hotel prepares big plates for big appetites with AED99 dinner buffet for the Philippines Food Festival this March 5 to 19

Prepare your palates for enormous servings of your favorite Filipino dishes in big plates this March – Rove City Walk Hotel is the official next destination of the Philippines Food Festival in the UAE!

The highly successful food caravan takes it up a notch from March 5 to 19 with another unique experience: Each diner will be served a variety of their favorite Filipino main course dishes on one huge plate.

This gastronomic experience will have visitors ‘roving’ through the islands of the Philippines as they experience some of its best dishes in a plate, which will have them ‘raving’ about the unforgettable and fulfilling taste of Filipino food from this day forth.

Philippines’ finest food in one plate

For only AED99, visitors at The Daily at Rove City Walk Hotel can enjoy a grazing buffet table with some of the Philippines’ savory appetizers that will whet the appetite.

These include cold and hot Filipino food starters such as Kropek, Lumpiang Pancit, Kilawing Mindanao, Ensaladang Mangga at Dilis, and others.

Diners can then expect enormous plates, filled with some of the Philippines’ tastiest dishes will be served during the 15-day Philippines Food Festival at Rove Hotels Citywalk include Tadyang ng Baka Humba, Chicken Inasal, Escabecheng Apahap, Ginataang Hipon, and more!

In addition, another grazing buffet table will also be available for popular Filipino desserts such as the Leche Flan, Buko Pandan, Mais con Hielo, Turon and other delicacies.