Top reasons why Birch Tree Probiotic is beneficial to your health

Filipinos absolutely love eating and are recognized for being among the most adventurous when it comes to trying new foods. This is why it is critical for their bodies to have proper digestion in order to maintain their health.

Birch Tree, a milk brand trusted by generations of Filipinos throughout the world, brought one of their latest products in the UAE, Birch Tree Probiotic, for the same reason. After each meal, this novel, delicious, and nourishing milk drink intends to take care of your stomach and general well-being in a multitude of ways.

Here are the key benefits that every drink of Birch Tree Probiotic delivers.

Immune system booster. By removing harmful bacteria, the beneficial bacteria in Birch Tree Probiotic’s drink helps your body build protection against stomach and food-borne disorders.

Encourages proper digestion. Each bottle contains over 9 billion live active beneficial bacteria that aid in the digestion of the meal you’ve just eaten.

Carefully crafted. Century Pacific Food, one of the Philippines’ largest and most well-known food companies and the maker of Birch Tree Probiotic, created this cholesterol-free drink with no fat-cultured milk formula. This implies that each drink can help protect your body from sickness, especially when combined with a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Birch Tree Probiotic is available in leading supermarkets and online stores.

Birch Tree Probiotic is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.