Comedian Jo Koy announces ‘Funny Is Funny’ World Tour coming to Dubai with a new date: 14th May 2022

The Jo Koy “Funny is Funny” show has been postponed to the 14th May 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

“We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, Jo Koy and his team are unfortunately unable to travel to the UAE for his Dubai show that was due to take place on the 29th of December 2021,” read the statement from the organizers.

All tickets will remain valid for the new date of 14th May 2022.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase before 16th January 2022.

Kindly note that refunds will take up to 21 working days and will be reimbursed to the same card used for the transaction.

“We at Blublood appreciate your understanding and Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at the next #blubloodexperience with Jo Koy on the 14th of May 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena”, said Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman.