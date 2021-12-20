Best earphones of 2021: HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick: they’re gorgeous, have an amazing sound quality and come in the form of a lipstick

Wireless earphones have come a long way in the past decade. It has come to the point that it doesn’t make sense to use wired earphones for everyday things like answering calls or listening to music. The sound quality of newer wireless earphones is on par with wired earphones. On top of that, they free you from the dreaded coiled up mess of wires.

The lack of wires gives a whole new level of opportunity to create stunning fashion statements out of earphones. Women, especially, want more than just good sounding pair of earbuds. They also want something glamorous. Something that can be a part of their identity. It is a high bar that many earbuds brands have tried to achieve. Sometimes when earbuds that focus on style, they fail miserably in sound quality. That is, until now.

Huawei recently announced the whole new HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick in UAE. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick redefines what wireless earbuds can be with a luxury design and bleeding-edge technology. This result is an earbud that is beautiful to look at and also sounds excellent. Without a doubt, it is going to be a game-changer and would be the ultimate fashion and tech accessory for most women. It packs all the features that you would ever want in wireless earbuds, such as a stunning lipstick design, top open-fit noise cancellation, studio-quality sound, and smart connectivity.

Lipstick design speaks of luxury and craftsmanship

The new lipstick-inspired design of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick is a breath of fresh air. The first thing you would notice about the earbuds is the luxurious squared-off design of the charging case. Mystery black and luxury gold combination work great on the case. It would be hard to tell it apart from a real lipstick tube if you look at it with the lid closed. The red earbuds inside it only add to the beauty.

The stainless steel casing is manually polished to a smooth mirror finish that screams luxury. The edges of the case have been carefully machined to make it smooth to touch. Who would have thought that something as simple as earbuds could look so gorgeous? The case even has a satisfying click to it when you close.

The design was developed by Huawei’s research centre in Paris, the fashion capital of the world. So, it’s no wonder that it looks magnificent. The shape and size of the case make it easy to carry it inside a handbag. It will blend into your outfit and accessories. In fact, the earbuds themselves can be a tech accessory that enhances your style.

Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation

Traditionally, wireless earbuds with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) have in-ear designs. That’s because achieving noise cancellation is tricky for open-fit earbuds. However, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick has achieved a steady level of noise cancellation even with an open-fit design. You get all the benefits of earbuds with noise cancellation without sealing the ears.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick makes use of dual-microphone noise cancellation. This setup identifies noise from the environment and intelligently cancels the noise from reaching your ears. It will also automatically select the most suitable set of noise cancellation parameters from more than 10 sets of them for users.

Studio-quality sound with ultra-light Air-like comfort

One question that is on everyone’s mind would be, well, how does it sound? The short answer is fantastic. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick features 14.3 mm drivers, which can deliver deep bass and clear highs. It has one of the largest drivers in its class. So, you will feel like there are woofers placed around your head.

The actual sound that a person hears is also affected by the shape of the ear and the way it is worn. Huawei’s Adaptive Ear-Matching technology modifies the sound so that you can listen to your music just the way the artist recorded it. The Bass enhancement engine can add an extra punch to the lower frequencies if that is what you prefer. It is rare for earbuds to handle both lows and highs with such finesse as the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick only weighs 4.1 g. So, it is unlikely to accidentally fall off from the ears. You can probably wear them all day long and feel nothing.

Smart connectivity and AI-powered features

Thanks to the intelligent audio connection, switching between devices is seamless. You can connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time. This feature works across all major platforms, including Windows, Android, and iOS. Using the HUAWEI AI Life app, you can switch between devices easily.

Use your HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick to control how you listen to your music and take calls via simple, intuitive gesture controls that can be used on either earbud. You can access all the basic controls without taking the phone out of your pocket. Taping twice will answer a call or play music. A long press on the earbud will toggle between ANC On and ANC Off or reject calls. Swipe up or down to raise or lower the volume. Apart from these, you can add custom control gestures using the app.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick is an amazing combination of design and technology. Praised by many for its sleek design, outstanding Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation, silky smooth sound, and air-like wearing comfort. It is a must have this season.

Pricing and availability

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick will be available for purchase at the price of AED 899 with free gifts worth AED 299. For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/headphones/freebuds-lipstick/