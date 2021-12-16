Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City this December

The Philippines marks the opening salvo of its culinary journey at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, as it will host the inaugural Philippine Food Festival in the UAE.

Visitors to the hotel will be taken to the bountiful lands of the Philippines this month in an intimate evening launch, with an exclusive tasting event of the featured dishes from the bountiful lands of the country, which will be served within the hotel premises for the next two weeks.

PDTI Assistant Secretary and Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos underscores that the four-month long festival will present a new face of the Philippines’ best dishes, that will soon be served across hotels, and restaurants across the country.

“The Philippine Food Festival will push the uniqueness of Philippine cuisine to the fore, as the UAE’s 10-million strong population of over 200 nationalities will soon taste some of our most popular ‘comfort food’ that we have grown to love, with an exciting twist,” said Gaetos.

From December 11 to 24, the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City will prepare some of the Philippines’ best tasting viands and delicacies which have been carefully curated from the country’s over 7,000 islands. A definite delight to dining visitors, a full-course Filipino dishes will be available at dedicated area, as part of the hotel’s buffet menu.

Maria Anthonette C. Velasco-Allones, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board is optimistic that this will help entice foreigners who have never travelled to the country before to explore and include the Philippines as part of their bucket list.

“Majority of our tourists back in the Philippines explore the country for our culture, nature, and food. Serving our best-tasting and eye-catching dishes to the global community will help to convince and entice them to include the Philippines among the top places they should visit in the months to come,” said Velasco-Allones.

Guests will be able to enjoy a beautiful view of the Dubai cityscape and known landmarks such as the Dubai Creek, the Festival City Mall or the Dubai City skyline with Burj Khalifa in the backdrop during their stay, and savor some of the Philippines’ most delectable cuisine that will surely capture all senses.

Jerome Barbeau, Cluster Director of Food and Beverage of the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City said that the dishes that will be offered during their two-week Philippine Food Festival will delight their guests which comes at a perfect timing now that the holiday season is here.

“It brings us great honor and pleasure to be chosen as the inaugural host for this Philippine Food Festival. This brings an exciting offering to our hotel’s seasonal buffet selection that will truly delight our guests for the holidays,” said Barbeau.

Coinciding with the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, the Philippine Food Festival will be a four-month-long series of events that will encapsulate the most flavorful dishes and products from the Philippines, with over 100 restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets in the country expected to take part in this momentous event.