LuLu showcases Peruvian products with ‘Taste Of Peru’

The region’s top retailer LuLu has flagged off a 10-day Peruvian festival with ‘Taste of Peru’, which runs till 18th December 2021 across LuLu stores in the UAE and online at www.luluhypermarket.com, in association with PROMPERU, the Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Trade & Tourism of Peru in the GCC.

Highlighting superfoods, ready-to-eat healthy range, and fresh fruits, the festival was inaugurated by Mr. Alvaro Silva-Santisteban, Director of the Trade, Tourism & Investment Office of Peru -PROMPERU- in the GCC, at LuLu Hypermarket Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, in the presence of Mr. Huzefa Rupawala, Regional Manager, LuLu Dubai & Northern Emirates

Well-known for celebrating the rich culture and food traditions of countries all year-long, LuLu has seen a growing demand for Peruvian range in the country and is proud to showcase products from the home of the world wonder Machu Picchu for the very first time.

“More then ever alike synergies are to be embraced and thus The launch of Taste of Peru underlines the mutual interest of PROMPERU and LuLu Group in jointly promoting Peruvian vast food supply. Constant consumer demand for healthy, organic, and natural is driving an increasingly health-conscious food adherence in the Gulf region. These are grounds where Peru excels and has driven a significant increase in our food exports over the past years. This growth wouldn’t be achieved without the continuous support of top leading players like Lulu Group” said Alvaro Silva-Santisteban, Director of the Trade, Tourism and Investment of Peru in the GCC.

“There is a growing awareness about nutrition and superfoods among the cosmopolitan customers who come to LuLu and they are eager to experiment with new ingredients that pack a healthy punch,” said Mr. Huzefa Rupawala. “The LuLu ‘Taste of Peru’ festival brings the best of trending tastes and exotic superfoods from this South American destination to our table and we welcome customers to explore these wonderful health benefits and great tastes.”

The festival makes a healthy range of agricultural products grown in Peru’s diverse microclimates and landscapes available in stores at special promotional prices. On the shelves will be different types of organic quinoa, artichoke, as well as organic flash-frozen and dried fruits. Add zing to your mornings with organic chia seeds, nuts and other exotic food ingredients bursting with nutrition.

LuLu has been focusing on bringing world flavours and high-quality products for its shoppers through working hand in hand with top manufacturers and suppliers, along with having established its own sourcing offices in the USA, UK, and across the globe.