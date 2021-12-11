Big Ticket announces first millionaire of weekly draw

Big Ticket is proud to announce our first of SIX millionaire winners this December. The 9th December was just another day at work for Mr. Harun Sheikh, that was until he received a call from Big Ticket host Richard, informing him that he had won a sensational AED 1 Million.

Mr. Harun immediately recognized Richard’s voice and was overjoyed when he received the news. He informed Richard he had a gut feeling that this was a lucky ticket. Mr Harun said, “I had never won anything in my life before today. Thank you Big Ticket for choosing my ticket and changing my life”. In addition to the amazing phone call, Richard surprised Mr. Harun at his car after he finished work to present him with his million dirham cheque. Mr. Harun was so surprised to see the Richard and the Big Ticket team so soon after he received the life changing phone call. (Watch the full interview on Big Ticket social media platforms).

Earlier this month Big Ticket announced that for the first time ever we would be making 1 millionaire every week in December. On the 9th of December, Big Ticket conducted the first of four e-draws of the month choosing Mr. Harun Sheikh’s lucky winning ticket.

Mr. Harun Sheikh will still stand a chance to win The Tremendous AED25 million grand prize, AED 2 million second prize or 4 other cash prizes on 3rd January. If you want to join Mr. Harun Sheikh and become the next Big Ticket millionaire, then hurry and buy your Big Ticket now, we have 5 more Millionaires to make this December.

Purchase your tickets now and stand a chance to win AED 1 Million on 17th December and also The Tremendous AED 25 million grand prize, AED 2 million second prize or 4 other cash prizes on January 3rd. Your chances to become a millionaire is higher than ever before. One cash ticket, two chances to win! Only at Big Ticket, all our millionaire prizes are GUARANTEED!

Promotion Details for the Weekly Millionaire Draws:

AED1 Million Draw 1: Buy tickets from 1st – 8th December & Draw Date – 9th December (Thursday) – Winner Harun Sheikh

AED1 Million Draw 2: Buy tickets from 9th – 16th December & Draw Date – 17th December (Friday)

AED1 Million Draw 3: Buy tickets from 17th – 23rd December & Draw Date 24th December (Friday)

AED1 Million Draw 4: Buy tickets from 24th – 31st December & Draw Date 1st January (Saturday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.

