Taylor Swift generously rewards crew with P11.4 billion as ‘Eras Tour’ ends

American pop superstar Taylor Swift has wrapped up ‘The Eras Tour,’ not only giving fans a night to remember but also rewarding the concert’s crew and performers with a massive bonus!

The 14-time Grammy winner reportedly distributed a whopping $197 million (around ₱11.4 billion) to everyone who worked on the tour — from truck drivers and caterers to production staff — according to PEOPLE.

With 149 shows across 51 cities worldwide, Swift’s record-breaking tour officially concluded on December 8 with its final stop in Vancouver, Canada.

Running for nearly two years since its kickoff in March 2023, the tour made history as the highest-grossing concert of all time, earning over $1 billion by December last year and securing a spot in the Guinness World Records.

After the final leg of the music tour, Swift broke her own record by generating $2 billion in revenue, selling a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets.