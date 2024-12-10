EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift generously rewards crew with P11.4 billion as ‘Eras Tour’ ends

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Taylor Swift/IG

American pop superstar Taylor Swift has wrapped up ‘The Eras Tour,’ not only giving fans a night to remember but also rewarding the concert’s crew and performers with a massive bonus!

The 14-time Grammy winner reportedly distributed a whopping $197 million (around ₱11.4 billion) to everyone who worked on the tour — from truck drivers and caterers to production staff — according to PEOPLE.

With 149 shows across 51 cities worldwide, Swift’s record-breaking tour officially concluded on December 8 with its final stop in Vancouver, Canada.

Running for nearly two years since its kickoff in March 2023, the tour made history as the highest-grossing concert of all time, earning over $1 billion by December last year and securing a spot in the Guinness World Records.

After the final leg of the music tour, Swift broke her own record by generating $2 billion in revenue, selling a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

‘We are not at war’: Marcos says no need to deploy Navy warships in West PH Sea

34 mins ago
Yas Winter Fest 2023 LR 285

We are officially one week away from Abu Dhabi’s biggest winter festival!

18 hours ago
cover 3

UAE public holidays in 2025: Plan your year ahead!

21 hours ago
Maris Anthony

Glam team defends Maris Racal amid cheating allegations: ‘We will rally behind you’

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button