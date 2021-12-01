Big Ticket launches “The Tremendous 25 million” for December as its biggest prize to date

Introducing, the biggest guaranteed grand prize to date; The Tremendous 25 Million has arrived and what’s even BIGGER, we are very proud to announce that for the first time ever we will be including Weekly Millionaire Draws of AED1 Million. That’s right, Big Ticket will be making SIX MILLIONAIRES this December. I

t’s simple, when you buy any cash ticket, you will not only enter the Live Draw on 3rd January. Your chances to become a millionaire will be higher than ever before as your ticket will be included into a weekly draw to win AED1 Million. One cash ticket, two chances to win! Only at Big Ticket, we guarantee to make weekly millionaires this December.

A Big Ticket spokesperson said, “As the region’s longest running duty free raffle, in our 29th year, our priority is always to excite and reward our loyal customers. Our customers asked for a bigger grand prize, and we listened, hence the introduction of The Tremendous 25 Million. After having made a record THREE Millionaires in December last year, this is a new FIRST for Big Ticket and we couldn’t be more excited to reveal this news to our loyal customers and even more so, give away these guaranteed cash prizes to SIX future millionaires”.

And it doesn’t end there; stay tuned to our social media throughout December as we will be giving away 50 Cash and Dream Car Ticket prizes in honor of the 50th year of the UAE plus lots of other exciting activities for our followers.

If you are travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport between the dates of 16th – 25th December, you can “Play & Win” with Big Ticket taking home amazing prizes in store. The surprises are never ending, so what are you waiting for?

The price of one Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket absolutely free. We will also run the buy 2 get 1 free promotion on the Dream Car tickets where customers will have the opportunity to choose between the new Maserati Ghibli or ever popular Range Rover Evoque. The Dream Car ticket is only AED 150 inclusive of VAT. To purchase your Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or online on our website www.bigticket.ae. Purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

Promotion Details for the Weekly Millionaire Draws:

AED1 Million Draw 1: Buy tickets from 1 st – 8 th December & Draw Date – 9 th December (Thursday)

Buy tickets from 1 – 8 December & Draw Date – 9 December (Thursday) AED1 Million Draw 2: Buy tickets from 9 th – 16 th December & Draw Date – 17 th December (Friday)

Buy tickets from 9 – 16 December & Draw Date – 17 December (Friday) AED1 Million Draw 3: Buy tickets from 17 th – 23 rd December & Draw Date 24 th December (Friday)

Buy tickets from 17 – 23 December & Draw Date 24 December (Friday) AED1 Million Draw 4: Buy tickets from 24th – 31st December & Draw Date 1st January (Saturday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.

