TFT Reach

Al Maya Group welcomes Philippine Consul General to Christmas festivities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

(L-R) His Excellency Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines, and Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group

Al Maya Group, a leading retail chain in the UAE, expressed its delight and gratitude as His Excellency Mr. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines, with Mr. Jim Jimeno, Vice Consul, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Ms. Paula Ebora, Vice Consul, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, graced their Christmas festivities.

The event showcased the strong partnership between Al Maya and the Philippines, highlighting the diverse range of Filipino products available in their stores.

The consul general’s visit underscored the growing significance of Filipino products in the UAE market. Al Maya Group has been a key partner in bringing a taste of the Philippines to the UAE, offering a wide array of Filipino fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya, expressed his appreciation for the consul general’s presence, stating, “We are honored to have the Philippine Consul General join us in celebrating the Christmas season. His visit reinforces our commitment to providing our Filipino customers with authentic products that bring a piece of home to their celebrations. We hope that this festive season brings joy and prosperity to all, especially our valued Filipino community.”

Al Maya Group is fully geared up for the Christmas season, offering a variety of special products and festive promotions. The company remains dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality products and exceptional service.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 06 at 10.22.11 PM

Angel All-Purpose Creamer: The secret to perfect holiday feasts

15 hours ago
Garmin

Garmin Fitness Festival finishes strong; Filipinos show up with unmatched energy

16 hours ago
collage 4

Basketball tournament unites GCC teams in Bahrain

18 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 12 06 at 4.08.41 PM

Best time to buy jewellery and invest in gold is here! Win AED 1.5 million in Gold when you buy jewellery this DSF

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button