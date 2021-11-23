Enjoy up to 50% discounts on HUAWEI Service Mega Offers till November 30th

Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced another user benefit update on HUAWEI Service Mega Offers for November, which aims to raise awareness of the Huawei Care and Huawei Care+ packages that consumers in the UAE can take advantage of when purchasing Huawei products and services.

The promotion runs from November 20th till November 30th and with 25% discount on HUAWEI nova 9 and MateBook laptop series, battery replacement starting at 19 AED only, 50% discount on spare part and a free 90- day extended warranty.

HUAWEI Care provides worry-free quality assurance and helps Huawei users extend the product service life, allowing them to keep their devices for a longer period of time. HUAWEI Care is available in the United Arab Emirates and customers who purchase HUAWEI Care through authorized sales channels have been enjoying additional protection to their device at ease and without worries.

HUAWEI Care for HUAWEI nova 9 and Laptops: Huawei is offering a 25% discount on HUAWEI Care products for the newly launched, camera king and trendy flagship device – the HUAWEI nova 9 and MateBook laptop series.

Battery Replacement starting at 19 AED: Huawei offers HUAWEI Genuine Batteries starting at 19 AED under this special user-benefit offer. The genuine spare part and service centers will guarantee long- lasting performance, good quality, safe and reliable replacement and a 90- day additional warranty for the newly repaced battery.

Up to 50% Off on Screen, Back Cover and Motherboard: HUAWEI Service Mega Offer is unmissable with its ­­­up to 50% discounts on your smartphone screen, back cover and motherboard replacement. It is about time to give a facelift to your favorite device and continue using Huawei’s innovative Seamless AI-life experience in your day-to-day life.

90 Days Extended Warranty: By extending the warranty on devices, HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty can relieve users of the worry of high maintenance costs and continue using their devices for longer time.