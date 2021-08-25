TFT Reach

LuLu features products “Proudly from Indonesia” with amazing range of food, shopping items

An amazing range of Indonesian products will be promoted at LuLu Hypermarket’s upcoming “Proudly from Indonesia” festival that was inaugurated today by H.E. Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group, and LuLu officials at the LuLu Hypermarket in Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion will run till September 1, 2021 in all the LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE and shoppers can pick up some of the best quality of products – from tuna to pineapple and coffee in easy-to-use processed form to sports drinks, popular biscuits, chocolate, wafers, candy and even high-quality copy paper for office use since Indonesia Is well-known for Its paper industry.

In addition, there are also great deals on some top food and consumer brands made in Indonesia such as Nescafe and Nabisco crackers which are globally popular. There are also a selection of Indonesian manufactured cosmetics and beauty care products.

“As of this month, we celebrate our 76th Independence Day and we thank LuLu for their continuous support to Indonesia, a country which is rich in tradition and tourism,” said the Indonesian Ambassador H.E. Husin Bagis. “Thank you for such an amazing festival and I invite all residents in the Emirates to experience Indonesian culture through the food and product offerings here, whether agricultural or processed.”

Indonesia is considered a powerhouse “Asian Tiger” economy and one that the Lulu Group has a strong presence in. The Group already has five hypermarkets and a major sourcing office in the country. There are plans for further investment in the retail and food sectors, Including setting up 15 hypermarkets and a state-of-the-art logistics centre in the next three years to support its country-wide operations. Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director. has also included the Indonesian agricultural sector in the Group’s future vision with the signing of contract farming deals to ensure continuous supply of high-quality products and to support the Indonesian farmers.

“This festival “Proudly from Indonesia” showcases the best of Indonesian food and culture and the potential of the country to serve the food security needs of the UAE through the LuLu Group,” said Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A. “We have a strong presence in Indonesia with 900 Indonesian employees already and this number will rise to over 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the coming three years.”

