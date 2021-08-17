Step by step process to open an online trading account with FirstMetroSec

Filipinos in the UAE who are interested to join and begin their stock market investment journey can now open their online trading account in just a few steps.

Marco Tarog, Business Development and Market Education Officer at FirstMetroSec shared that the digital age has enabled banks and financial institutions to make it easier for those who want to begin trading, while still ensuring secure transactions in the process.

Here’s how to open the FirstMetroSec online trading account for Filipinos overseas.

What you’ll need:

– Philippine bank account

– Address overseas

– Address in the Philippines

– Photobearing government issued ID (Passport will work)

Steps:

– Visit the FirstMetroSec website at www.firstmetrosec.com.ph and click ‘open an account’

– Fill out the registration form

– Check the confirmation email on your registered email address and verify your account

– Upload three documents:

> Document #1: Paper showing three signature samples together with a copy of your photo-bearing government-issued ID such as your passport

> Document #2: Proof of Philippine bank account. Tarog shares that any bank accounts in the Philippines will suffice. “Kahit anong Philippine bank account, pwede po nating gamitin iyon to link to our online trading account. If you have a bank statement, passbook, or online access – paki picturan po yung account number just proof of the account number will do,” explained Tarog.

> Document #3: Proof of Philippine address. Tarog explained that even if Filipinos do not have any properties named after them, their address in the Philippines would still work if it’s under the name of their relative or someone else, just to establish that the said address is an actual residence.

“Kung wala po tayong bill or proof of statement na dito ako nakatira, okay lang if it’s the name of your kamag-anak or somebody else, all we need to do is to establish na meron nga namang address doon. And then we’ll be able to accept that document,” shared Tarog.

He further said that the Philippine bank account must be active since all of the money that will flow in and out of the OFWs’ online investment portal will be coursed through this account.

“We need the (Philippine) bank account to be active. Very, very important yung bank account because we want to make sure that any money coming into your online trading account and money coming out, will only go to you and nowhere else. So walang possibility of any mistakes or misplacement of the cash. Very, very important to have your Philippine bank account ready para kapag nag rehistro na po tayo, seamless yung proseso natin,” said Tarog.

How do I begin?

OFWs who are ready to begin investing can open accounts online at FirstMetroSec’s dedicated website www.firstmetrosec.com.ph with basic requirements such as TIN, government-issued ID such as your passport, proof of address, and a settlement bank account.