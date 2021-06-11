Choithrams congratulates UAE’s Filipino community on occasion of 123rd Independence Day

Choithrams would like to congratulate the vibrant Filipino community in the UAE and all over the world on their 123rd Independence Day. We take pride in serving the Filipino community for almost 50 years in the UAE.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams said: “We are extremely happy to be part of the Independence day celebration for all the Filipinos in the UAE. Our stores have traditionally been set up with this important community in mind. We represent many brands from the Philippines, which are favorites with our shoppers.”

“Choithrams was one of the first supermarkets in the UAE to recognize the importance of serving the needs of the Filipino community and created a special and separate category for Filipino Foods including frozen meat. Currently, apart from the regular range that we stock, we have many offers under our Ethnic Promotions that are running currently at all locations,” he added.

Choithram Supermarkets are the face of a large and successful network of companies, T.Choithram and Sons. It was in the 1970s that Choithrams came to the Emirates and since then the supermarkets have found locations throughout the Gulf, namely Oman and Bahrain. The company brought with it international expertise, networks and connections built over 70 years in 25 countries.

Since then there has been no looking back and Choithrams today is a trusted name and a significant contributor to the fast paced economic and social growth of the Gulf region.