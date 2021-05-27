LuLu launches British Week: Proud to Support Food is Great Campaign

Well-renowned for highlighting country festivals throughout the year, LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, introduced its annual British food festival to promote a wide variety of products imported from the UK, which is available at great discounts from 26th May to 1st June 2021 across LuLu stores.

The festival was inaugurated by H.E. Patrick Moody, Ambassador of the British Embassy to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M.A, Executive Director of LuLu Group, together with government representatives and other LuLu officials at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Ashraf Ali M.A said: “We are proud to showcase the rich culture of the UK through traditional flavours and quality produce in stores. Our UK sourcing offices and food processing units have helped us in guaranteeing non-stop supply at the most competitive prices all year round. This is to sustain the supply requirements of our 209 stores across the GCC. I would like to thank our trade partners in making this a great success.”

LuLu has flown in more than 4000 products for the food festival, from cheeses to organic and healthy range, fruits and vegetables, dairies, sweet delicacies, and much more, which will highlight an authentic British shopping experience. LuLu offers ready-made English classic delights in the hot food section featuring freshly cooked dishes that are perfect for feastings.

H.E. Patrick Moody, British Ambassador In UAE, shared: “I am delighted to attend the 2021 launch of Lulu Hypermarket’s “Great British week”. The longstanding relationship between Lulu and The British Embassy continues to create opportunities for UK companies to export quality British products not only to the UAE but across the region and beyond. Lulu’s procurement and distribution hub in Birmingham further supports this goal and has created new jobs in the UK. I look forward to expanding our successful partnership with Lulu and hope to see even more great British products on the shelves of their outlets.”

LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in the UK, has exerted massive efforts to introduce many new ranges of products, featuring organic, low-fat, gluten-free and many more diet-based food options in store that are in demand now with health-conscious shoppers.

To know more about it, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/food-is-great