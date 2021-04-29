TFT Reach

LuLu brings more value offers for UAE residents for Ramadan 2021

Filipino shoppers who plan to purchase more food and other household items at affordable prices can now enjoy LuLu’s latest weekly price busters as the month of Ramadan continues around the country.

LuLu’s Ramadan  promo across its grocery stores is ongoing until May 5, which include ready-to-eat food products such as Arabic Chicken Mandi, Almonds, Dates, and various fruits and vegetables such was watermelons, avocados, rock melon, and capsicum.

It also provides discounts for frozen products such as Seara’s Tender Chicken breast, Al Ajban’s Fresh Chicken Fillets, Frangosul Chicken Griller, and Jenan’s whole tray of eggs.

Beauty, toiletry, and other household products are also available on sale. These include Nivea Body Lotion, Sensodyne Toothpaste, Listerine Mouthwash, Dettol Hand sanitizer, Ariel Liquid Detergent, Tide Washing Powder, and more.

LuLu’s ongoing weekly price buster provides the perfect opportunity for Filipino shoppers to stock up on their groceries as it offers these discounts both across over 200 stores around the country, as well as through their online shopping portal at www.luluhypermarket.com

In the first quarter of 2021 (from January to March), the Group launched 10 new hypermarkets across the GCC and Far East, and celebrated its 200th store milestone with the opening of hypermarket in New Cairo, Egypt, along with UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

LULU HYPERMARKET, where the world comes to shop—is the top retailer in the Middle East and one of the most successful businesses worldwide. Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early nineties, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates more than 209 stores with a staff force of more than 57,000.

 

