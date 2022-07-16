DoubleDragon all set for international expansion in Japan with acquisition of new lot

DoubleDragon has officially secured a lot in Japan which will witness the rise in the company’s first International branch of its highly-successful Hotel101 in the Philippines.

The lot, located in Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture, spans 9,000 sqm at a prime location. Once complete, the new international Hotel101 is poised to spur the growth of Japan and the Philippines’ economies respectively by providing employment opportunities especially for Filipinos, and promoting tourism in the region.

“DoubleDragon envisions the homegrown Filipino Hotel101 brand to become world-class in all standards and create job opportunities to Filipinos who reside in the Philippines or abroad, and also aims to bring a pinch of pride and honor to each and every Filipino from anywhere around the world where it may eventually locate and operate,” read the company’s statement.

It is also poised to become a must-visit hotel in the area, optimizing the guest’s stay with optimal rates and ease of access to several key facilities.

“Hotel101 rooms globally are intended to be typical or similar in size and look catering to the mid-end market, enabling a highly efficient booking process allowing guests to know exactly what to expect in a Hotel101 wherever it may be located,” it added.

DoubleDragon has been known for its unique concept of preselling its iconic ‘Happy Rooms’ especially for OFWs who wish to invest in a condo and earn passive income.

“The Hotel101 concept allows DoubleDragon to generate revenue and income twice, first from the pre-selling of the Happy Room units, then second after the project is constructed it generates long term recurring revenue from hotel operations,” read the statement.

Over the years, the real estate firm has come up with a straightforward and worry-free investment for OFWs, as they handle the running expenditures, unit repairs, and maintenance, while OFWs receive their monthly income share. All they must do is to invest and purchase a unit, and DoubleDragon handles the rest of the requirements.

To find out how you can invest in DoubleDragon’s Japan Hotel101 or for any other Hotel101 units in the Philippines, contact DoubleDragon at: [email protected]

You may also reach DoubleDragon through their mobile number at: 0917-5078111

Meet DoubleDragon at the 8th Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. DoubleDragon is a silver sponsor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.