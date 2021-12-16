Sports

Alajaba beats Magilas 65-52 in United OFWBL’s Outdoor Winter League Season 6

Team Alajaba won against Magilas in an intense basketball match with an ending score of 65-52.

The first quarter of the game witnessed a slow and steady pace ending 15-12 as players warmed up to the court.

The second and third quarters of the match amped up the intensity with a five-time deadlock of scores reaching 46-46 for both teams by the end of the third quarter.

During the final quarter, Team Alajaba’s best player under jersey number 10 scored several three-pointers and took advantage of Team Magilas in a 10 to zero run.

United OFW Basketball league reopened their seasonal basketball matches in Dubai to open up a space where OFWs can take some time off of their regular work schedules to enjoy stress-relieving ball games on the court.

“Nag open po ulit kame ng basketball sa ating mga kababayan dahil naniniwala po kaming ang pag lalaro ng basketball ay nakakatulong na maibsan ang stress na nararasan natin gawa ng pandemic at ito din po ang magiging Daan upang makameet ng mga bagong kaibigan,” said Amor Echague of the UOFWBL organizing committee.

Here are the rest of the scores:

