UAE, Uganda join forces to build eye-care hospital in Africa

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uganda both signed an agreement to establish a fully integrated eye-care hospital in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

The eye-care hospital project, worth USD 20 million (around AED 73 million), is under the directives of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, on behalf of Uganda.

The UAE has been bridging healthcare gaps, especially for the vulnerable population in different parts of the world. The Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which plays a huge role in the project, aims to establish 10 specialized hospitals within 10 years to address the healthcare needs of those in underserviced communities.

Moreover, this agreement shows strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda.

