Italy-based Filipina gymnast bags 2 medals at Rome Cup International 2024

An Italy-based Filipina gymnast has once again made the Filipino community proud by winning two medals at the Rome Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition – Winter Edition 2024.

Kyla Mendoza, a rising star in rhythmic gymnastics, earned a silver medal in the Ball Apparatus category and a bronze medal in the Individual All-Around during the competition held in Rome, Italy.

This latest achievement caps off an extraordinary year for Mendoza, a third-year high school at Iqbal Masih, Milan, Italy. In November, she bagged three silver medals at the Vienna Cup International in Austria, and earlier in June, she clinched a gold medal at the Ritmica Oltre Mare 2024 in Riccione, Italy.

Her journey in gymnastics began at the age of 5 after being brought to a gym for the first time. With the support of her parents and sister, and the guidance of her coach, Olga Derina, Mendoza quickly developed her skills and emerged as a young athlete with immense potential.

Despite the hardships associated with her lifestyle—countless hours of training, balancing studies, traveling, and competing abroad—the young gymnast has embraced the challenges with gratitude.

“She normally trained five days a week with a minimum of 4-5 hours a day. Lumaki siya kay Coach Olga Derina,

there was a time when preparing for upcoming competitions that required her to spend a long hours at the gym before the competition,” Mendoza’s mother, Jenny, said.

“At first laro-laro lang, mahilig mag-tumbling! Kasama siya ng older sister niya, si Krystel, but mas gusto ng kapatid ang Volleyball,” she added.

By the age of 8, she was already competing internationally, representing Italy and the Philippines in countries like France, Australia, Croatia, Belgium, and more.

Her advice to aspiring gymnasts is simple yet profound: “Do what you love and follow your dreams.”

— with inputs from Alona Cochon