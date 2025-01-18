Latest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Comelec calls for criminalization of nuisance candidacy amid ballot controversy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) called for the criminalization of nuisance candidacy as it moves forward with addressing the issue of 6 million wasted ballots.

In an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, Comelec Chairman George Garcia stated, “Nuisance candidates should be criminalized.” He added that those responsible should face penalties, saying, “If not jail time, fines should be imposed as punishment.”

Garcia’s comments came after the Supreme Court issued a ruling halting the disqualification of senatorial candidate Subair Guinthum Mustapha, former Caloocan City Representative Edgar Erice, and several others from running in the May 2025 national and local elections.

As a result of the ruling, the Comelec was forced to suspend the printing of official ballots. However, the move came after approximately 6 million ballots had already been completed, which were later deemed unusable.

