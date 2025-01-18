Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI, NBI arrest 32 illegal POGO workers in Parañaque raid

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Bureau of Immigration/Facebook

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives, in a coordinated effort with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), arrested 32 foreign nationals engaged in illicit Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities.

According to BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the arrests occurred on the evening of January 17 in a building located in the Aseana enclave of Parañaque City, where the suspects were found to be involved in online gaming and scam operations, BI reported in a news release today, January 18.

Among those apprehended were 20 Chinese nationals, 11 Malaysians, and 1 Cambodian, identified through monitoring of illegal activities, including love scams.

“Let this be a warning to foreign nationals who blatantly continue illegal operations despite the ban of the President,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said, asserting that the BI will persist until all illegal aliens are arrested and deported.

Following the nationwide ban on POGO operations, the BI anticipates more arrests and deportations in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the 32 arrested individuals will remain in the physical custody of the NBI while undergoing deportation proceedings with the BI.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 hours ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 18T165026.107

UAE’s largest humanitarian initiative in Gaza launches major phase, to benefit 9,500 displaced individuals 

3 hours ago
UAE soldier from wam

UAE: A key partner in combatting terrorism, enhancing security

5 hours ago
Uganda and UAE

UAE, Uganda join forces to build eye-care hospital in Africa

5 hours ago
voter istock

Comelec calls for criminalization of nuisance candidacy amid ballot controversy

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button