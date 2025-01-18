BI, NBI arrest 32 illegal POGO workers in Parañaque raid

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives, in a coordinated effort with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), arrested 32 foreign nationals engaged in illicit Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities.

According to BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the arrests occurred on the evening of January 17 in a building located in the Aseana enclave of Parañaque City, where the suspects were found to be involved in online gaming and scam operations, BI reported in a news release today, January 18.

Among those apprehended were 20 Chinese nationals, 11 Malaysians, and 1 Cambodian, identified through monitoring of illegal activities, including love scams.

“Let this be a warning to foreign nationals who blatantly continue illegal operations despite the ban of the President,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said, asserting that the BI will persist until all illegal aliens are arrested and deported.

Following the nationwide ban on POGO operations, the BI anticipates more arrests and deportations in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the 32 arrested individuals will remain in the physical custody of the NBI while undergoing deportation proceedings with the BI.