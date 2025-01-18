TikTok threatens to go dark in the U.S. if no assurance from Biden administration

TikTok issued a warning recently, stating it will shut down in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden’s administration offers assurances to major companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

The warning followed a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law allowing TikTok to be banned in the U.S. on national security grounds unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it. This decision places the popular video-sharing app on track to shut down in just two days.

The court’s unanimous 9-0 decision has left TikTok—and its 170 million American users—in uncertainty, with the app’s future now depending on former President Donald Trump, who has promised to “save” TikTok if he returns to office on Monday.

“Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a clear statement assuring non-enforcement for critical service providers, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19,” the company said in its statement.

The White House declined to comment on the matter.