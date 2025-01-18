Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTechnologyTFT News

TikTok threatens to go dark in the U.S. if no assurance from Biden administration

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

TikTok issued a warning recently, stating it will shut down in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden’s administration offers assurances to major companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

The warning followed a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law allowing TikTok to be banned in the U.S. on national security grounds unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it. This decision places the popular video-sharing app on track to shut down in just two days.

The court’s unanimous 9-0 decision has left TikTok—and its 170 million American users—in uncertainty, with the app’s future now depending on former President Donald Trump, who has promised to “save” TikTok if he returns to office on Monday.

“Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a clear statement assuring non-enforcement for critical service providers, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19,” the company said in its statement.

The White House declined to comment on the matter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 18T114611.508

Dubai RTA, National Centre of Meteorology sign MoU to foster collaborative efforts

2 mins ago
DMW logo blurry background

DMW to continue assisting family of deceased OFW in Kuwait

1 hour ago
ANM Main photo

Unlock Your Best Self: Meet the Coaches Transforming Lives at Ako Naman Muna Dubai

2 hours ago
DXB airport istock

Dubai International Airport remains ‘Busiest Global Airport’

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button