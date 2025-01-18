DMW: Prime suspect in OFW’s killing in Kuwait confesses

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Saturday that the prime suspect in the killing of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), whose remains were discovered decomposing in Kuwait, has confessed to the crime.

The victim, identified as Dafnie Nacalaban, was found buried in the backyard of the suspect’s home in late 2024 after the suspect’s sibling reported the incident to Kuwaiti authorities.

“We’ve received valid reports that the prime suspect has confessed,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a news forum. “There are different stories surrounding the background of the suspect, so we will await the police report for more details.”

According to Cacdac, Kuwaiti authorities have detained the prime suspect, along with his wife, father, and younger sibling. “We are still waiting for updates on the indictment process,” he added. “We are committed to seeking justice for Dafnie Nacalaban.”

Nacalaban had been working in Kuwait for five years and had reportedly left her employer in October, according to the DMW. Her remains were discovered in a highly decomposed state inside the home of a Kuwaiti citizen on December 31, after the suspect was turned in by his brother.

This incident adds to a troubling trend of violent deaths involving OFWs in Kuwait. In recent years, other high-profile cases include the brutal deaths of Jullebee Ranara, who was found burned in a desert, and Joanna Demafelis, whose body was discovered in a freezer.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been briefed on the case, and the government is evaluating whether to reinstate a ban on the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait, Cacdac said.

Kuwait is home to approximately 215,000 OFWs, making it the third-largest employer of Filipino workers in the Gulf region, following Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“We don’t have too many details yet, so we’re waiting for the official report. We still don’t know all the specifics,” Cacdac said when asked for further information.