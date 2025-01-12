Eumir Marcial denies abuse, infidelity allegations from wife

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial has strongly denied the allegations made by his wife, Princess, regarding their marriage.

In an interview with the media in Zamboanga on Saturday, Marcial refuted claims of abuse, stating, “All of what she is saying about me is not true.”

He further explained, “If I were hurting her, why would she only have a bruise like that? Why would she have a bruise on her foot? It’s because she’s the one hurting me. I’m just protecting myself from being hurt, and sometimes I end up accidentally hitting her.”

In a lengthy social media post, Princess had accused Marcial of infidelity and abuse. However, the boxer maintained that his wife was fabricating a story to cover issues in their relationship.

He questioned, “Do you think that if I were hurting her, she would still want to stay with me? She’s doing this now because I don’t want to be with her anymore due to her behavior.”

Marcial also addressed a specific claim from Princess, which involved an alleged affair with a woman from his hometown in October 2024.

He clarified, “What’s behind that picture isn’t actually a picture, it’s a video — where they were hurting the woman. They were both attacking her, and I was trying to protect her. There was no affair.”

He explained that the woman in the video was simply a friend he met by chance in Makati, who happened to be from Zamboanga. Marcial added, “When we met, she was with a friend, and I was also with someone.”