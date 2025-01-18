Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE’s largest humanitarian initiative in Gaza launches major phase, to benefit 9,500 displaced individuals 

Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” has launched its most extensive phase today, January 18, targeting the greatest concentration of displaced individuals in southern Gaza near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis.

As reported by WAM, the humanitarian relief delivered this morning will benefit around 9,500 displaced persons who are currently residing in shelters and temporary tents.

Head of the UAE Relief Mission Hamad Al Neyadi said that the operation’s pace will accelerate following the implementation of the truce agreement.

The next phase, he explained, is set to include essential repairs to water lines and sewage networks, as well as support for bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure food provision for both displaced individuals and those returning to their homes.

