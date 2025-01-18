Dubai RTA, National Centre of Meteorology sign MoU to foster collaborative efforts

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has formalized its commitment to enhancing collaboration with the country’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This agreement, signed during the Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025, aims to establish a robust foundation for cooperation, focusing on the exchange of expertise and information in areas of mutual interest, RTA said in a news release.

#RTA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE’s official authority for meteorological and seismic information. The agreement aims to enhance strategic collaboration and establish a solid base for cooperation.

A key feature of the MoU is the integration of NCM’s meteorological data with RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre, which is designed to improve the proactive and efficient use of forecasting and early warning systems throughout Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Muna Abdul Rahman Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Dr. Al Mandous emphasized that this agreement represents a significant step in enhancing the NCM’s role in delivering accurate meteorological and seismic data, which will aid in proactive decision-making regarding natural incidents and weather conditions, ultimately contributing to safer transportation systems in Dubai.

“This collaboration will enable us to provide early and precise warnings to relevant authorities, safeguarding lives and property while promoting a safer community environment,” he said. “It also strengthens the Centre’s capacity to leverage meteorological technologies in innovative ways and facilitates timely responses by various entities to natural challenges.”

Al Osaimi echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of weather forecasting through the exchange of meteorological predictions and updates via dedicated electronic systems.

“These efforts support seamless mobility across Dubai’s roads and align with government initiatives to further improve infrastructure and quality of life, solidifying Dubai’s position as one of the most sustainable and desirable cities to live in,” noted Al Osaimi.