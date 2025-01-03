Two of the Philippines’ most exciting fighters to feature at ONE 171: Qatar 

Almost a year after its unforgettable debut in Qatar, ONE Championship is making its highly anticipated return to the Middle East with ONE 171, taking place at the spectacular Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The exciting event promises a night of world-class martial arts action and will feature two of the Philippines’ most entertaining stars—Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon—in high-stakes matchups.

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio

One of the most accomplished mixed martial artists to emerge from the Philippines, the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio hopes to unify the world title in Qatar and put an end to his longstanding feud with interim titleholder Jarred Brooks.

The pair have met twice in the past. Pacio lost the belt in their first battle in late 2022 but reclaimed it in dramatic fashion at ONE 166: Qatar last March. Now, Pacio wants to leave no doubt about his superiority over his American rival.

Pacio joined ONE Championship in 2016 as a national wushu champion with a clean amateur record of 6-0. Since then, the Baguio City native has established himself as a household name in the world’s largest martial arts organization with 13 epic victories.

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon

Fans will witness the final chapter of another exciting rivalry at ONE 171 featuring Philippines’ own Kevin Belingon. A native of Kiangan, Ifugao, the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion rose to prominence under the guidance of Coach Mark Sangiao at Team Lakay to become one of the most exciting fighters in MMA.

Belingon’s storied rivalry with another former world champion, Bibiano Fernandes, has captivated fans for years, with the two fighters trading victories in four epic battles. At ONE 171, the veterans will meet for a fifth and final time in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown. For Belingon, this bout is an opportunity to settle the score and close a significant chapter in his already illustrious career.

A night of unmissable action

While Pacio and Belingon’s bouts will undoubtedly thrill Filipino fans, ONE 171 will feature a blockbuster main event as Jonathan “The General” Haggerty defends his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship against Wei Rui, a Chinese striking phenom on an impressive 21-fight winning streak.

Fans will also be treated to a pair of exhilarating MMA bouts as Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic faces Turkish powerhouse Dagi Arslanaliev, and Russian featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov takes on former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen.

“ONE 171: Qatar is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year”, said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. “Filipino fans especially will have plenty to cheer for with Joshua Pacio and Kevin Belingon competing on the same card in front of many kababayan who live and work in Qatar and the GCC.”

Get your tickets now

Pinoy fans and martial arts enthusiasts worldwide can experience this historic night live at the Lusail Sports Arena. To secure your tickets today, visit https://www.onefc.com/events/one171/.