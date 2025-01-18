Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW to continue assisting family of deceased OFW in Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is continuing its support for the family of Jenny Sanchez Alvarado, a Filipino worker who tragically passed away due to coal smoke inhalation in Kuwait earlier this month, according to DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

During a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, January 18, Cacdac shared that an investigation is underway to determine if Alvarado’s employer and service provider bear any responsibility for her death.

“We’ve been in close contact with the family and offering our full support,” Cacdac said. “We’ve been providing the necessary assistance, and even Administrator Arnell Ignacio visited the family shortly after I did.”

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play, and they are looking into potential criminal or civil liabilities related to the incident. Cacdac emphasized that the DMW will rely on the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which conducted an autopsy last Friday. The investigation is focusing on possible employer negligence.

Additionally, Philippine lawyers in Kuwait are examining the service provider’s role, particularly regarding the improper handling and identification of Alvarado’s remains, which were repatriated to the Philippines last Thursday, January 16.

“I’ve asked our lawyers in Kuwait to explore possible legal actions against the service provider to ensure accountability and seek potential compensation for the family,” Cacdac said.

Alvarado died on January 2 along with two other foreign workers — a Nepalese and a Sri Lankan — after inhaling coal smoke while on vacation at their employer’s home.

