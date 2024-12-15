Ethiopian Regasa and Kenyan Amanang’ole crowned champions as ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon marks sixth successful edition

The sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon brought together over 33,000 runners of all abilities, making it the largest event in the marathon’s history. Held on Saturday, December 14, the marathon was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC, featuring five race categories: the full marathon, marathon relay, 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km distances.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, officially inaugurated the event by giving the starting signal for the marathon and 10 km races. He also crowned the winners, alongside sports leaders, partners, and representatives of partner organisations.

The marathon began at 6:00 am near ADNOC headquarters on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, with participants weaving through Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks, including Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, and ADNOC Tower. The success of the event continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for international sporting excellence, promoting active lifestyles and community engagement.



In the men’s marathon, Ethiopia’s Chala Ketema Regasa claimed victory, finishing in 2:06:16 hours, narrowly missing his personal best of 2:06:11. Djibouti’s Ibrahim Hassan Bouh followed in second place at 2:06:33, with Kenya’s Wilfred Kirwa Kigen taking third in 2:06:47.

The women’s marathon was dominated by Kenya’s Catherine Reline Amanang’ole, who clocked an impressive 2:20:34 in her debut marathon. She was followed by Eritrea’s Dolshi Tesfu Teklegergish in 2:23:47, while Kenya’s Aurelia Jerotich Kiptui rounded out the podium with a time of 2:26:28.

The 10 km race also saw fierce competition. Morocco’s Yassir Echchaachoui claimed first place in 28:41 minutes, with compatriot Ismail El Kharchi finishing second in 29:01 and Ethiopia’s Urgesa Kitesa securing third in 29:03. On the women’s side, Ethiopia’s Gemene Tunku crossed the finish line first in 32:40, followed by Morocco’s Rkia Elmoukim at 33:01 and Ethiopia’s Ayantu Kumsa in 34:09.

In the 10 km wheelchair category, Emirati champion Saeed Aldhaheri triumphed with a time of 19:46 minutes. He was closely followed by compatriots Ayed Alahbabi and Theban Almheiri, who claimed second and third places, respectively.

The event drew participants across various age groups and abilities. Approximately 4,000 competed in the marathon and marathon relay, 7,000 in the 10 km race, 10,000 in the 5 km race, and 12,000 in the 2.5 km category. Families, athletes, and amateurs all came together to celebrate the spirit of sport and health.

With a total prize pool exceeding $300,000, the elite champions of the 42 km marathon each received $50,000. Winners of other categories, including wheelchair races, were also awarded.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has grown into a prestigious event that not only fosters a culture of fitness but also elevates Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global sports capital. This year’s participation of over 33,000 highlights the community’s enthusiasm for adopting healthy, active lifestyles.”

H.E. also thanked ADNOC, the event’s title sponsor, and all supporting partners for their contributions. Al Awani also praised the dedicated volunteers who ensured the event’s success.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2024 was supported by prominent sponsors, including ADNOC, Nike, Tadweer, Daman, Department of Health, Burjeel Medical City, Vitamin Well, Al Ain Water, Nirvana Travel and Tourism, Al Masaood Automobiles | Nissan, Al Masaood Equipment Rental, Barakat, Arena, GU, RT Road Transit, and The Filipino Times, and others, reflecting the collaborative effort behind its continued growth.