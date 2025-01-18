UAE: A key partner in combatting terrorism, enhancing security

The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its steadfast commitment to combating terrorist groups by uniting international efforts to strengthen security and protect communities and nations worldwide.

As an early advocate for global vigilance against terrorism, the UAE has consistently called for regional and international collaboration to address and eradicate this growing threat.

Notably, the UAE helped secure key strategic areas, including the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the western coastal strip. These efforts were instrumental in countering the Houthis’ attempts to disrupt international navigation and threaten vital global trade routes through Bab Al Mandeb and the Red Sea.

In 2012, the UAE founded Hedayah—The International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism—to focus on preventive strategies against extremism. The center collaborates with international organizations to discourage individuals from adopting radical ideologies and engaging in acts of violent extremism.

The country also launched the Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi in 2014, making it the first independent international body that fosters peace in the Islamic world.

In 2015, the UAE launched the Sawab Centre, an interactive online messaging platform that supports the Global Coalition’s efforts to defeat Daesh.

The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace and ensuring the safety of its citizens and communities worldwide.