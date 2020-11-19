Lifestyle

Today is World Toilet Day. These are the issues being raised by UN, WHO

Staff Report

United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) once again raise awareness on sustainable sanitation and climate change as the world celebrates this year’s World Toilet Day.

Celebrated every November 19, this UN observance aims to not only hail toilets, but raise awareness about the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation.

It added that this day is “about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

WHO said that climate change is getting worse, and it is opening up more problems in terms of toilet sanitation.

“Flood, drought and rising sea levels are threatening sanitation systems – from toilets to septic tanks to treatment plants. Everyone must have sustainable sanitation that can withstand climate change and keep communities healthy and functioning,” it said.

UN added that sustainable sanitation systems are vital because they reuse waste to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.

