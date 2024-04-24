Latest NewsGlobalLifestyleNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Fil-Am model achieves second-best American finisher in a Paris marathon

Kate Sudiacal 4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Tommy Ros on Facebook.

He’s not just simply a model but he is also an athlete, Tommy Ros Cuenca, a runner of Filipino-American descent achieves the second-best American finisher in the men’s division at the Paris Marathon 2024 held in April.

“Not the expected time but sometimes you have to take a step back and realize how far you’ve come,” Cuenca wrote on his social media post on Facebook.

He mentioned facing challenges coping with the effects of high temperatures around 60°F (18°C) along with 90% humidity. According to him, the last 8 kilometers uphill was one of the most challenging parts of the race. However, he conquered it with a strong positive mindset and persistence, leading him to set a personal record (PR) of two hours and 50 minutes.

“Proud of the way I hung on for dear life and snug a PR (personal record) along the way,” Cuenca wrote on Facebook.

“We didn’t break, we got stronger,” he added.

Cuenca embarked on his running journey just two and a half years ago, aiming to participate in more international marathons with the aspiration of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Aside from running, Cuenca is also a model. He has worked under international and well-known brands and has been seen on the covers and inside magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and L’Officiel. He also participated in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week among others.

Last year, he was also recognized by Vogue Philippines. He then shared this through Instagram, saying, “Many thanks to everyone involved in this amazing project highlighting the influence and impact of Filipino models around the globe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Ros (@tommyyros)

(This story was written with the contribution of Alona Cochon).

Kate Sudiacal 4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

