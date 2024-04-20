Efficient techniques for remote rental property management with Rockwell

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have expressed interest in investing in Philippine real estate with statistics indicating a rise from 8.1 percent to 11.7 percent of OFWs who are interested in property ownership in the second quarter of 2023.

However, as an OFW, you must need to understand and know how you will be able to manage your property despite being far away from the Philippines. This involves using different techniques to make sure your investment stays in good condition and is profitable.

Rockwell Land is well-known in real estate for its condos designed to help OFWs manage their properties while they’re overseas. Here’s how you can manage your property remotely according to the tips from Rockwell.

Find a good property manager

Since you will not be able to manage the property physically, you may look for a trusted property manager or a licensed real estate broker to do the work for you. Not only will they be able to help you manage and market your property but they can also give advice to help you.

Rockwell Land also offers leasing services which is also a much more convenient option for you.

Get legal representation

You may authorize someone to act on your behalf with a Special Power of Attorney (SPA). This person will represent you in dealings such as leasing your property.

They can also meet clients, negotiate terms, and sign contracts on your behalf, serving as your proxy throughout the process.

Maintain a good relationship with your property manager and tenant

You must be able to streamline communication with your property manager and tenant. Since you are far away from your property, you need to maintain a good relationship with the one that is managing your property and the one who is staying on your property. Make sure to have a clearly written contract that you can refer to when the tenant has clarifications and concerns.

With Rockwell Land, you will be able to ensure that your property is in good hands. Rockwell is known for its safety, security, and exclusivity.

