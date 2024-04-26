Angeline Quinto marries partner at Quiapo Church

Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto tied the knot with her partner and father of her child, Nonrev Daquina on Thursday, April 25.

The couple exchanged vows at Quiapo Church in Manila, since both of them are devotees of the Black Nazarene.

“Dito sa lugar na ito—simbahang ito—ako humihingi sa mahal na mahal na Poong Nazareno, na sana bigyan ako ng lalakeng makakasama ko habang buhay. After 4 years, nandito tayo ngayon. Hindi naging madali umpisa natin, pero hindi tayo bumitaw,” Quinto said in her vows according to an ABS-CBN report.

It was also reported that the wedding was not only a dream come true for Quinto but also for her adoptive mother, “Mama Bob” who passed away in 2020.

“Dream ni Mama Bob makita siya ikasal. Dumating na sa point malalagay siya sa tahimik,” said Dan Concepcion, a childhood friend of Quinto.

“I’m so happy. Maganda chemistry and sinusuportahan isa’t isa. Lalo na kay Sylvio. Talagang admirable sampan nila,” Concepcion added.

The wedding was also star-studded.

Charo Santos-Concio, Boy Abunda, Martin Nievera, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid were among the ninongs and ninangs.

“I’m glad na finally natuloy na ang kasalang ito. In the words of Angeline, ‘Wala na urungan,” said Velasquez.

“I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness, God bless you,” Santos-Concio added.

Showbiz royalties like the Unkabogable Superstar Vice Ganda served as the man-of-honor while Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo was the flower girl.