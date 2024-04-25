Philippine Business Council highlights first time achievements on their Annual General Meeting in Dubai

The Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates (PBC) conducted its Annual General Meeting on April 20, 2024, at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The meeting, led by PBC officers and attended by its members, delved into a comprehensive discussion and review of reports, plans, events, partnerships, and other significant matters for the organization. Several notable achievements were highlighted during the session, marking significant milestones for PBC under the current leadership. These achievements include the entire Board of Directors fulfilling their membership dues for the first time, the establishment of an employee base, and acquisition of office equipment, and the successful completion of the first audited financial report by a licensed auditor in the UAE.

The event was also graced by distinguished Philippine officials, among them His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Honorable Marford Angeles, the Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Vice Consuls Jim Jimeno, Aleah Gica, and Paola Ebora.

The Philippine Consul General, Marford Angeles, expressed his excitement about the future of the PBC-DNE and acknowledged the hard work that has led to success so far. He emphasized the importance of growth and collaboration, highlighting the potential for significant progress in the next few years. He stressed the need for collective effort to achieve success, stating, “We feel that we can still grow together even more, and therefore, if we put our hands together and work together, we can achieve so much.”

The Philippine Business Council-DNE Board of Directors also ⁠appointed two new members of the board, namely Michael Da Costa and Angeline Rivera.

The complete list of (9) Board of Directors are as follows:

Mr. Edwin Duria- Chairman

Mr. Allan Bautista- Vice Chairman

Ms. Evangeline Monjardin- Secretary General

Ms. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi- Director

Ms. Mariben Eustaquio- Director

Ms. Rowena Aggabao- Director

Mr. Albert Tranquilino- Director

Angeline Rivera- Direcxtor

Michael Da Costa- Director

Mr. Edwin Duria, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council-DNE, emphasized the importance of the gathering to the council and its members, stating, “Joining the gathering is important so that the members know about our projects, accomplishments, and future plans. To know the emphasis of the benefits as well of every PBC Member.”

In addition to discussing the PBC’s goals, challenges, and achievements, one of the meeting’s highlights was membership and policy. The council has revised its membership scheme to welcome everyone, including those planning to do business in the future, freelancers, professionals, SMEs, and even international corporate businesses. For more information about the Philippine Business Council’s membership, visit their website at www.pbc-dne.com.

The Philippine Business Council-DNE will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. During the gathering, they celebrated the presence of Ishwar Chugani, the CEO and Managing Director of Giordano Middle East, who has been one of the pioneers supporting the council since its formation in 1994.

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC DNE) is a non-profit organization that connects, educates, and advocates for the Filipino professionals and business community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It was established in 2001 and is the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PBC DNE is a community of like-minded individuals who are dedicated to helping each other succeed, promote Filipino culture and values, and make a positive impact on the world.