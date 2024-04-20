Real estate investment with Hotel101 for OFWs

Some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), after years of hard work abroad and accumulated savings, have felt like it is the right time to consider investing in Philippine real estate. Recent data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reveals a significant trend: in the second quarter of 2023, approximately 11.7 percent of OFWs expressed intentions to channel a portion of their remittances into property acquisition, underscoring the growing appeal and importance of real estate investments in their financial strategies.

Hotel 101 is one among the preferred investments of OFWs. Here’s why:

All rooms have a standard type or size

Referred to as the “happy room,” all the rooms in Hotel101 have a standard size. The unit is 21 square meters with amenities such as a kitchenette with microwave, has the same appliances and furniture used, and maximized ceiling heights. This standardization assures OFWs of a fair division for their shares.

It is a condotel

Condotel is a hybrid between a “condominium and a hotel.” These are individually-owned units yet operated. Investing in condotels offers a unique avenue for generating rental income as the real estate company manages the property as a hotel. OFWs as unit owners receive a portion of the income without the hassle of securing tenants and doing maintenance.

Passive income

Regardless if someone stayed in your unit or not, the 30% revenue share from the hotel business operation is distributed equally to all unit owners. As their tagline says, “Just buy a unit, and we’ll take care of it.”

Complimentary stay at Hotel 101

OFWs who invest as unit owners in Hotel101 will also get complimentary nights in Hotel101 branches nationwide.

Hotel 101, developed by Hotel of Asia Inc., a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Properties Corp., stands as an epitome of simplicity and security in investment opportunities, catering not only to Filipinos but also extending its appeal to international investors. Proudly listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, DoubleDragon Properties Corp. ensures a seamless and worry-free investment experience for all stakeholders, setting a benchmark for excellence in the hospitality industry.

